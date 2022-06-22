Dallas City Council gives green light to two new downtown buildings

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas' iconic skyline is growing.

The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday afternoon to give tax breaks to developers.

Hunt Realty wants to build an 80-story building on a 11-acre lot sandwiched between the American Airlines Center and the Perot Museum. The main tenant would be Goldman Sachs.

Proposed 80-story building in Downtown Dallas. Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

It would make it the tallest building in Dallas. The Bank of America Plaza was built in 1985 and ever since has been the tallest building in Dallas. They asked for about $17 million in tax breaks.

City leaders said it would bring in 5,000 jobs paying at least $90,000.

The second project is right next to city hall, called One Newpark and will be 38-stories high. It would be a mix of office space, hotels, retail, and apartments. The developers, One Newpark want a little over $96 million dollars in tax abatements.

Proposed 38-story high building, One Newpark. Pickard Chilton

On Wednesday, the city council gave the green light for the Goldman Sachs building.

Councilman Tennell Atkins touts the economic benefits this would bring to the city.

"I think you look at the property value, billions of dollars of property value, millions of dollars of permits but also jobs, tens of thousands of jobs and that's what the city will build on, the sales tax, the housing now we have to build more housing," Atkins said.

Those who live and work ear the proposed lot, have mostly positive views of the changing skyline.

"The skyline of Dallas is one of the most amazing things people have tattoos, even have stickers on their car," said Kaela Lewis, who works in Victory Park.

"The density is good to see, anytime we're growing like this it's good to see," said Tyler Speakman.

City officials said the developments could have groundbreakings later this year or in early 2023.

"I'm okay with the density as long as doesn't impact the local traffic and I think that's exactly what's going to happen," said Debra Welch, who lives near the property.