Dallas apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An apartment complex was evacuated Thursday evening due to a carbon monoxide leak.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call to the Radius on Turtle Creek Apartments, located at 3604 Cedar Springs Road, at 7:17 p.m.

Firefighters picked up high readings of carbon monoxide on the first floor of the apartment building, most notably throughout the underground parking garage, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

It was determined that the exposure was caused by three workers using a gas-powered pressure washer in the underground parking garage without proper ventilation. The gas leaked above, into the 5-story apartment building, causing the temporary evacuation of all residents.

All three workers were taken to a local hospital in undisclosed conditions. Firefighters used positive pressure ventilation with multiple fans to push the gas from the building before residents return.