Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas apartment complex evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Aug. 18
Top Stories in Dallas - Fort Worth, Aug. 18 02:43

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An apartment complex was evacuated Thursday evening due to a carbon monoxide leak. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the call to the Radius on Turtle Creek Apartments, located at 3604 Cedar Springs Road, at 7:17 p.m. 

Firefighters picked up high readings of carbon monoxide on the first floor of the apartment building, most notably throughout the underground parking garage, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

It was determined that the exposure was caused by three workers using a gas-powered pressure washer in the underground parking garage without proper ventilation. The gas leaked above, into the 5-story apartment building, causing the temporary evacuation of all residents. 

All three workers were taken to a local hospital in undisclosed conditions. Firefighters used positive pressure ventilation with multiple fans to push the gas from the building before residents return.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 10:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.