Dallas Animal Services to present draft plan for coyote management at neighborhood meeting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Animal Services is going to present its draft of the City of Dallas Coyote Management Plan and hear resident feedback on Monday during a District 10 neighborhood meeting.

The Coyote Management Plan aims to prevent future human-coyote conflicts while prioritizing human safety, promoting peaceful co-existence when possible and emphasizing humane animal treatment, according to a release from the city.

The plan outlines the definition of coyote behavior levels and outlines the city's response for each stage of escalating behavior.

The plan is also meant to be used as a tool to educate residents and partners on normal coyote behavior, methods for humanely hazing coyotes, how to avoid unintentional feeding and ways to keep pets safe.

Two future phases will include the introduction of an online reporting form and an interactive map of area sightings.

In May, the USDA's Texas Wildlife Services captured and killed three coyotes in the Lake Highlands area, in the wake of an attack on a 2-year-old boy.