'Medical terrorist' who tampered with IV bags is indicted on 10 counts

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County anesthesiologist dubbed a medical terrorist by the U.S. Attorney's Office has now been indicted on 10 counts. 

Anesthesiologist arrested by Dallas police days after his license was suspended. CBSDFW.com

The indictment spells out five times in August, when Dr. Ray Ortiz is accused of tampering with IV bags. 

In four of those cases, the indictment says patients were seriously injured. Federal investigators believe Ortiz began spiking IV bags with dangerous drugs in May, but have not been able to retrieve surveillance video from that far back. 

Ortiz will be back in court Friday, where he is expected to plead not guilty to these charges.

Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. has been under federal investigation in connection with tainted IV bags that may have caused the death of a colleague and caused complications in patients during routine surgeries.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:21 PM

