Dallas And Collin County Warming Centers
Dallas County
- Oak Lawn UMC's Overnight Warming Station – 3014 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas, TX 75219 – To receive text updates regarding shelter openings, text the word "SHELTER" to 214-441-6647.
- OurCalling – 1702 S Cesar Chavez Blvd., Dallas, TX 75215 – Sign up for their emergency broadcast, by texting the word "homeless" to 877-772-7891.
- J. Erik Jonsson Central Library – 1515 Young St., Dallas, Texas 75201 – Switchboard – 214-670-1400.
- GLOWS (Garland Overnight Warming Shelter) – Salvation Army Garland Boys and Girls Club Gym, 435 South 5th St., Garland, TX 75040 – 972-495-6476
- Grand Prairie Homeless Outreach (GPHOO) Inclement Weather Plan – Please call or text 214-212-7958
- Irving Community Action Network (ICAN) Inclement Weather Shelter - Christ Church Irving, 1750 East Airport Freeway, Irving, TX 75062 - 972-986-8989
- Weather Activated Refuge for Mesquite (Sharing Life WARM) – Location on Highway 80 in Mesquite, Texas – Please call 972-279-6200 to register.
Collin County
- McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station (MEOWS) – Salvation Army McKinney, 600 Wilson Creek Pkwy., McKinney, TX 75069 – 972-542-6694
- Plano Overnight Warming Station (POWS) – Salvation Army Plano, 3528 E. 14th St. Plano, TX 75074 – 214-988-9434
- Richardson Police Department, 200 N. Greenville Ave.
