Dallas abuzz with Mavs fever after big win

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas was buzzing Monday with Mavs fever many fans haven't felt in a long time.

"It's been 11 years now since we really had that epic title run, and the whole city has been waiting. That's over a decade," said fan Alex Hood. "We've had some brief moments of success, but ultimately we were let down. But now this is different."

When Dallas teams win, so does the city. Metro Tickets in Dallas, which is now selling tickets for the Western Conference Finals - had a busy morning.

"The demand's been very good. very good to us," said Doug White. "Anytime they do well, it's helpful for us. Let's just put it that way."

Monica Paul is the Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission. She said, between two series that went seven games and the Byron Nelson this weekend, the economic impact is around $15 million. That's from hotel revenue and more.

"Then that also could include sales tax, food and beverage tax, car rental taxes, those types of things. So that's what generates that additional tax benefit from a city standpoint," she said.

And with at least two more Mavs games now guaranteed in Dallas, the numbers only go up.

"You're possibly looking at another, you know, $5, 6 million in economic impact that would come up along with those two games, and then as you continue on, more benefit there," she said.

And winning isn't just good for Dallas financially. It also helps Dallas' reputation as the sports spotlight shines on North Texas.

"Obviously, we are known as a football city, but really, we're much more than that," said Hood.

The Mavs travel to face Golden State on Wednesday and Friday. They'll be back in Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday.