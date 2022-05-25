Watch CBS News
Politics

Crockett wins 30th congressional district democratic runoff

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Jasmine Crockett wins Democratic primary for 30th Congressional District
Jasmine Crockett wins Democratic primary for 30th Congressional District 02:39

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   Jasmine Crockett has won the democratic bid for Texas' 30th congressional district race beating Jane Hope Hamilton in Tuesday's runoff, according to the Associated Press.

With 90% of votes counted, Crockett, a current state Representative, had over 15K votes while Hamilton had over 10K. 

As of 11 P.M. Tuesday night, the Republican runoff between James Rodgers and James Harris had not been decided. 

The winner will of November's election will take over for democrat Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson who has held the seat for 30 years. 

First published on May 24, 2022 / 11:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.