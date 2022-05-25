Crockett wins 30th congressional district democratic runoff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Jasmine Crockett has won the democratic bid for Texas' 30th congressional district race beating Jane Hope Hamilton in Tuesday's runoff, according to the Associated Press.

With 90% of votes counted, Crockett, a current state Representative, had over 15K votes while Hamilton had over 10K.

As of 11 P.M. Tuesday night, the Republican runoff between James Rodgers and James Harris had not been decided.

The winner will of November's election will take over for democrat Representative Eddie Bernice Johnson who has held the seat for 30 years.