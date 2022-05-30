Watch CBS News
Dallas police ask for help finding critically missing woman

By CBSDFW Staff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman they said may be in serious danger.

On May 29, Alyana Rachael Clark placed a 911 emergency call for help. Police believe her life could be in danger.

Alyana Rachael Clark Dallas Police Department

Clark is described as an 18-year-old Black woman with gray hair and brown eyes. She weighs 125 pounds and is 5'6" tall.

She was last seen with Deonty Washington, a 20-year-old Black man, in a 2011 blue Nissan Altima with temporary tags 45035Y5.

Deonty Washington Dallas Police Department

 Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or contact  Detective Zambrano,  #10783 at 972-841-9212.

