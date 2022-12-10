Crash on I-20 involving 4 big rigs and a car leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A multivehicle crash in Palo Pinto County left one person dead and three others injured on Friday, officials said this morning.

Texas DPS authorities said that on Dec. 9, 2022 at about 5:15 p.m., troopers responded to a call about a crash on I-20 near the Parker and Palo Pinto County lines involving four big rigs and one passenger vehicle.

When they arrived, investigators discovered that before the crash, westbound traffic on I-20 had been moving slowly due to another crash involving a charter bus and a Fedex truck that took place earlier in the day.

A 2004 Freightliner 18-wheeler, the passenger vehicle, and another big rig slowed down due to traffic, but a third truck did not and hit the second, causing it to hit the passenger vehicle. A fourth truck then hit some of the others involved, and all but the Freightliner ended up catching on fire.

The driver of the third truck was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

The second truck's driver, named as Adan Rodriguez, 62, of El Paso, the passenger vehicle's driver, Johnathan Haines, 39, of Arlington, and Haines 36-year-old passenger were all taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are not currently known.

The driver of the Freightliner and the fourth truck were both unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing.