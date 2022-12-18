Watch CBS News
Crash involving DART bus & truck leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

By Alex Keller

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM)  A crash involving a DART bus and a truck left two injured and one dead on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2022, Dallas Fire-Rescue units responded to several 911 calls about a collision involving the two vehicles at the intersection of Lawnview Ave. and Scyene Rd.

When they arrived, firefighters extricated the person in the truck, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers on the bus had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The accident knocked over powerlines, which caused a grass fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish it without any other issues.

First published on December 17, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

