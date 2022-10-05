Cowboys QB Prescott not likely to return to the field Sunday, still working on thumb

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The odds of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returning to the field on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams is not likely, according to the team.

Prescott reportedly had a "good visit" during his follow-up appointment for his injured thumb on Tuesday, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

McCarthy has said he wanted Prescott to practice on Wednesday before the Cowboys visit the Rams on Sunday. Despite the good visit, Prescott did not practice on Wednesday, but instead did rehab work on his hand.

"The next step is to get enough strength in the hand to throw the football," McCarthy said.

According to the Cowboys website, the team has established a plan for Prescott's return, which requires him to have a full week of complete practices before he hits the field.

Backup QB Cooper Rush has led the Cowboys to a 3-0 record since Prescott's week one injury.