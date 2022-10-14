Cowboys QB Dak Prescott listed as questionable for Week 6 game at Philadelphia

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the team, Prescott had a productive throwing day Thursday, progressing to a few individual-drill throws for the first time since having surgery on Sept. 12 to repair a fracture in his throwing thumb.

The team has said that backup QB Cooper Rush is preparing to fill in for Prescott for week six.

Friday morning, head coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will go through a pre-game workout on the field in Philadelphia.

"We're on schedule. Just keep progressing him," McCarthy said. "I look for him to have a really good workout tomorrow (Saturday) and just keep hitting the targets."

Also listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game is WR CeeDee Lamb (hip).

LT Jason Peters remains questionable for Sunday's game after suffering a chest injury during week four. Ahead of Friday's walkthrough, McCarthy said that Peters is "doing really well."

"I thought yesterday's work was probably the best work he's had since he's been here," McCarthy said about Peters. "He looks to be moving past the injury. I really like the course he's on."