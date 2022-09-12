Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has surgery on Monday for hand injury

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - During a press conference Monday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Dak Prescott had surgery scheduled Monday afternoon for the injury he sustained to his hand during Sunday night's game.

The Cowboys hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, falling 19-3. During the fourth quarter, Prescott's right hand struck a defender when throwing a pass. He sustained an injury to his thumb.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night that Prescott would be out six to eight weeks. McCarthy said he doesn't have a timeline for Prescott's surgery or recovery yet. Quarterback Cooper Rush, who was moved to the practice squad in August, will be stepping up while Prescott is out.

"[Prescott and I] talked about a lot of things [last night]," McCarthy said. "I think the biggest thing is, Dak's personality, he would have had the surgery last night. It's how he's wired."

McCarthy said there are a number of things the team can improve on.

"Let's be clear, I am disappointed we lost the game," McCarthy said.

While Prescott exited the game Sunday night, fans were booing and throwing trash at him. McCarthy said during the press conference that it's the first he had heard about it.

"The fans are fanatics, they're into the game, they're passionate, they want to win," McCarthy said. "It's part of competing in the arena."