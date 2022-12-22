Cowboys DE Sam Williams taken to hospital after car accident

Dallas Cowboys 'not ready' for playoffs, former wide receiver warns

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was taken to the hospital today after his car was hit in Plano this afternoon.

Plano police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Preston Road at Town Square Drive just south of the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

A black Infiniti heading northbound was trying to make a left turn and hit Williams' black Corvette, which was headed southbound.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries – mainly as a precaution, police said.

Police and firefighters worked to clear debris from the street, which was blocked for a time.

Police don't know yet if the driver of the Infiniti will be ticketed. The violation is considered a Class B misdemeanor.