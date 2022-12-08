COVID: Experts urge vaccination as cases skyrocket in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — New numbers show that COVID infections are making a holiday return, the case count in Dallas County nearly doubling in just a couple of weeks.

"And so have hospitalizations," warns Steve Miff, CEO of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation or PCCI. "So, we are embarking on a period unfortunately right before the holidays where in addition to flu... we have to continue to deal with COVID. "

The non-profit PCCI leverages the power of data to guide decision-making regarding healthcare issues. They've been kept busy during the pandemic, tracking infections, noting gaps in services, marking progress, and alerting the community to trends.

So, while the post-Thanksgiving COVID wave was somewhat expected, the concern now is that infections will increase with holiday gatherings now in full swing. According to Miff, hospital bed capacity is now at 92%.

"So, there's a bed availability concern, and there's a staffing availability concern," says Miff, "because with increased prevalence of COVID or flu, staff themselves get sick and the workforce component is always a concern during these big times."

Long gone are the COVID vaccine lines snaking through parking lots for hours, and those cutting in line to get one.

"I walked right in," says Denise San Miguel after visiting the COVID vaccine clinic at the Dallas County Health and Human Services headquarters building, "only one in here. I walked right in."

Now, health officials want North Texans to remember why vaccines were in such demand.

"My older sister recently got it," shares San Miguel. "I was just scared. I don't want to get it. I haven't gotten COVID, and I don't want to get it."

Gabriella Suarez has also managed to avoid for the virus for two and a half years, but she's ending her vaccine avoidance today.

"I want to be safe, and want my family to be safe, too," says Suarez, "and my friends. That's really why."

Experts worry that the return to near normalcy in recent months has led to complacency and warn that COVID has not gone away.

"Get the booster shot. Get your flu vaccine," says Miff. "Those are very tangible things that everybody can do preventative, to help yourself, help your family, and help your loved ones."

That message echoed by the Rajin family, recent arrivals to North Texas from Australia. They took time today to get their daughter necessary school vaccines but shared that they arrived in the US COVID boosted, having already endured the virus' high toll.

"I lost my Dad back home, so we know how it is," says John Samuel Rajin, who adds that his family has chosen to resume wearing masks. "We lost many dear ones... it's not just a particular region, it's spread around the world."

Meanwhile, San Miguel says she will do her best to convince her adult children to get protected against COVID before gathering for the holidays just as easily as she has accomplished that task.

"I'm going to be okay," she adds with a wave and a smile.