Country musicians take the stage in Arlington to benefit Uvalde

State senator says DPS troopers ‘waited in hallway’ of Uvalde school during shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A dozen Texas country musicians will perform on June 16 in Arlington to benefit the Robb School Memorial Fund.

One hundred percent of ticket sales will go to those impacted by the May 24 school massacre, which killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were also injured.

Four to five different artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall in three different sets.

Among the artists performing in a song swap setting are: Randy Brown, Steve Helms, Aerial Hutchins, Case Hardin, Darrin Morris, Gary Kyle, Jamie Richards, James Lann, Mo Robson, James Nored, Ryder Grimes and Tanner Sparks.

The concert comes on the first day of a special Texas House committee investigating all aspects of the mass shooting.