Country music singer Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer

Country music star Toby Keith announced on Sunday that he will be stepping away from the stage to spend more time with his family due to a stomach cancer diagnosis that he has been receiving treatment for since last fall.

Keith, an eight-time Country Music Awards winner, delivered the news to his fans on his Instagram page on Sunday, emphasizing that he is going to take a break to spend more time with his family.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax," Keith wrote in his Instagram post.

"I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T," Keith added.

Though Keith hinted at stepping away from performing, his website still has upcoming performances scheduled.

Keith's next performance in Southern California will be on Nov. 11 in Coachella Valley at the Coachella Crossroads.