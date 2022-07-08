Coppell resident 'had to call it quits' when he felt heat-related illness

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Doctors have stressed to stay indoors during these dangerous heat conditions and if you have to be outside do so in a very limited time.

Ambulance services like MedStar have reported a surge in heat-related illness calls.

It's a scenario Coppell resident Erik Bauer can relate to on his birthday last year, "Spent the night out with some friends the day before so I probably went into it not in the best of shape, decided to play 18 holes with my father the next day."

But shortly after, the heat got to him.

"By about hole 6, I was not feeling well by about hole 11, I knew we had to call it quits," said Bauer, "Shortness of breath, headache, nausea, light headedness and seeing stars when you stand up real quick."

After a couple hours resting at home, it didn't help, he then went to the hospital where the doctor said he suffered acute heat stroke.

"Gave me one IV bag, didn't really help too much, probably just a preventative measure and then I was on the couch surfing for the next three days, yeah, not a fun experience," said Bauer.

He works outside in a tire shop and is used to working in the heat, but on that day, the 32-turning 33-year-old didn't drink enough water.

"I'm young, I'm spry, I'm in shape, I work out, yeah just 24 hours of bad practices caught me exposed so yeah, it can happen to anybody," added Bauer.

His advice is just to listen to your body and don't ignore any signs - go to the hospital if you feel something is off.