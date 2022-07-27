Cooking up support for Balch Springs wildfire survivors

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The clean-up continues in Balch Springs after a grass fire destroyed several homes in a neighborhood.

The damage has inspired one person to ask what he can do and ended up bring others along to support the families who don't have much left.

The owners of Fire For the Lord BBQ, called everyone from families to first responders and anyone else in the community to come out for a free meal. They served more than 300 plates of food.

"Turkey let's right here in the middle, pulled pork right here… all the food is ready to roll," one of the crew members said.

They spent hours preparing for Wednesday.

"I feel like there's a desperate call right now for the community to come together and let's get prayed up and let's take the initiative to help and serve," Fire For the Lord BBQ Owner, Angel Espinoza said.

Just two days ago, 27 properties where damaged or destroyed including 11 homes after a grass fire spread into a neighborhood.

"It really broke my heart and I said I am going to do something about it," Espinoza said.

Espinoza started spreading the word and people listened.

"I brought him out a case of water," one customer said after seeing a post about the event on Facebook.

"We're trying to do anything that we can to help them and just spread some love in a time of need for them," hotel staff member Amber Johnson said.

The families affected by the fire said the support means the world to them.

"We're not getting paid, so we don't have money right now so this, this is really helpful," Jacqueline Torres said. "I'm really grateful for them to do this for us, I'm grateful."

During the event other people dropped off other things like canned food and clothes for the families in need.