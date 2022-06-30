Residents say complaints against Tarrant County realtor are 'totally ridiculous and bogus'

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man who helped thousands of Tarrant County residents protest their property valuations for free went in front of the Tarrant Appraisal District to combat those four complaints against him.

All four complaints accusing realtor Chandler Crouch came from Randy Armstrong, the director of residential appraisal at TAD. The complaints said Crouch used false information.

After a lengthy day, TAD took action to clarify the complaint do not represent TAD and came from one employee.

This comes after four hours of public testimony after a nearly hour-long executive session. More than a hundred waited outside in the heat but wanted their voices heard.

"Totally ridiculous and bogus," said Tarrant County resident Leota Ritchie.

"The injustice, the corruption that's been exposed by Chandler Crouch," said Stephen Carr who came to comment.

During public comment, many people turned their attention onto Jeff Law, the executive director of TAD wanting him to resign, "Mr. Law, the buck stops with you, you are in charge, of everything in these walls," said one commenter.

The complaints to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation started in October of last year—accusing Crouch of giving false information. The board said they were only aware of it at their last meeting.

Crouch says he's helped 90,000 people protest their property valuations and that likely made him a target.

"One of my goals of this whole thing is to be able to play a role helping to reform this whole system because this madness has got to stop," said Crouch.

The board didn't take up any personnel issues, but they said they'll wait until the investigation is over.

"I respect due process, I brought this matter to the board specifically because I wanted them to handle it score it ever got to this level and so I'm encouraged, I'm hopeful and I hope that everybody can give them the space they need to do an I investigation and I'm hopeful that will have a just result that needs to take place here," added Crouch.