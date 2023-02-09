North Dallas community comes together to support restaurant after SUV crashed through front door

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It's tough enough for restaurants these days.

But loyal customers are determined to support and save one in North Dallas that's still recovering from a horrific incident just two weeks ago.

Waiters serve up fresh flatbreads and classic Italian dishes inside Speranza on Preston Road.

Looking around the dining room and kitchen, you would never know what the restaurant's owner and employees have been through.

"It's been really crazy, a tough couple of weeks," said Speranza General Manager Guillermo Murguia.

A makeshift wall is the only remaining sign of what happened two weeks ago when an SUV with a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel pulled into a parking spot outside but kept going.

Security cameras show customers inside who were enjoying their meals suddenly flying through the air.

Murguia was on duty.

"It's something we really don't like like to talk about because it was something shocking, we see it more like a nightmare," he said.

Four people were hospitalized but all have been released according to the restaurant.

It's nothing short of amazing that Speranza reopened for takeout two days later and had its dining room ready for customers last week.

"Their ability to come back so quickly, we were here the first night they opened, it was a little cold in here, but it was OK," said customer Michelle Troop. "We got to have the food, we got to support them."

It all happened so quickly because of loyal customers like Troop and those who donated more than $3,000 online to help the restaurant which to them, is like part of their family.

"They catered my wedding," said customer Leah Conner. "Their son sang at our wedding, I've known the family forever and I just love them.

"I appreciate them so much, thank you for all the support," said Murguia. "We won't be able to make it without them and I would say I don't think they're like customers I think they're family."

The driver was charged with intoxication assault.

The restaurant hopes to start work on replacing their wall as early as next week.