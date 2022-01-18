Colleyville's Congregation Beth Israel Gathers For Special Service In Response To Saturday's Hostage Situation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The congregation of a Colleyville synagogue gathered for the first time Monday night, Jan. 17 since a rabbi and three members were taken hostage during an 11-hour drama.

The service happened at White's Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake which offered to host the event for Congregation Beth Israel.

The Jewish community is known for its strong resolve and it was on display Monday night.

Just two days after a worship service in a nearby synagogue turned into a life or death ordeal, its members came together to worship with only passing references to traumatic events on Saturday.

Among those arriving for this special service, Jeffrey Cohen, who was one of the four taken hostage inside the Congregation Beth Israel.

"t was not a lot of fun, but you know we kept calm we tactfully and tactically prepared our exit," said Cohen.

There were also residents who live in the neighborhood around the synagogue like Lisa Grossman.

"I'm so proud of Rabbi Charlie. I've got "love" buttons that came to support the congregation," said Colleyville resident Lisa Grossman.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker received a warm ovation as he led the service with memories of what happened Saturday still fresh in his mind.

"I love you all. While very few of us are doing OK right now, we'll get through this," the Rabbi Cytron-Walker said.

During a service that included traditional music and readings, the rabbi expressed his gratitude to first responders.

"I want to thank everyone in law enforcement and so many first responders who are there for us in our time of need," he said. "A huge thank you to the three amazing individuals who joined me on Shabbat morning to pray in person and somehow together we made it through that traumatic ordeal."