City and park officials team with Dallas Zoo to help zoos in Ukraine

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, the Dallas Zoo and Dallas Park and Recreation are teaming up to help zoos in Ukraine.

Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal set up a fundraising page on GoFundMe after speaking to the CEO of World Association of Zoos and Aquatics (WAZA), who stressed the urgent need for assistance. WAZA is working with the European Association of Zoos and Aquatics (EAZA) to coordinate the support.

"Zoos require constant attention, and while staff have remained in Ukraine to help care for the animals, they are struggling to keep themselves and their animals safe and alive," Agarwal said. "They need our help now."

Dallas Zoo President Greg Hudson said that "as the first step, the Dallas Zoological Society has already made a $10,000 donation to the EAZA efforts to assist these vulnerable and stressed animals in these chaotic times of war.

Mayor Johnson lauded the collaborative effort to help Ukraine. "We must do all that we can to assist the people of Ukraine as they continue to stand against an illegal, unprovoked, and unjustified invasion by the Russian Federation," he said. "Dallas is an international city, and it is important that we step up and help our friends around the world in any ways that we can."

Contributions to the fund will go to the Dallas Zoological Society. The money will help provide food, veterinary care, and medicine for the animals in Ukraine and can provide support to the teams caring for the hurt and stressed animals 24 hours a day, along with transportation and evacuation services whenever possible.