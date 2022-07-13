City of Farmersville said there will be rolling blackouts Wednesday evening, ERCOT said 'absolutely not'

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the City of Farmersville Fire Department announced on social media that the city will be conducting rolling blackouts Wednesday evening, the fire department quoted the Public Utility Commission of Texas saying the outages were not ordered.

**Notification from The Public Utility Commission of Texas: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has not ordered ANY rotating outages. If your area is experiencing outages, they are local in nature and you should contact your utility.** https://t.co/ClKogL8hvN — Farmersville Fire Department-Texas (@FarmersvilleFD) July 13, 2022

The fire department originally said that this was at the request of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. This would have meant that power would be cut to random homes for approximately one hour at a time.

When CBS 11 reached out to ERCOT, a spokesperson said that this is 'absolutely not ERCOT driven' and their 'team is making efforts to correct this immediately.'

The Public Utility Commission also said that ERCOT has not ordered any rolling outages.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has not ordered ANY rotating outages. If your area is experiencing outages, they are local in nature and you should contact your utility. — PUC of Texas (@PUCTX) July 13, 2022

Farmersville City Manager Ben White said that no residents lost power, but they did turn off power at municipal buildings and businesses they knew were closed to help reduce the load.

White said they were under the impression that ERCOT was requiring them to reduce the load by a certain percent.

"Due to a miscommunication, the previous random blackout will not be necessary," White said. "We are aware that the previous post caused alarm and we are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused."

Earlier Wednesday, ERCOT asked Texans for the second time this week to conserve energy between the peak hours of 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.