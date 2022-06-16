Watch CBS News
Dallas detectives searching for 2 people in connection to Christian E. Martinez homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a man and woman wanted in connection to the killing of Christian E. Martinez on June 12.

Martinez was shot and killed in front of 508 N. Gilpin Ave. 

Detectives said a white Mercury Mariner (license plate 45802X4) was seen fleeing the scene southbound on Gilpin Ave.

Witnesses described the driver as a Latin male, 30-40 years old, 5'6", medium build, full beard, blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly wearing cowboy boots.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

