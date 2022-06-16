Dallas detectives searching for 2 people in connection to Christian E. Martinez homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a man and woman wanted in connection to the killing of Christian E. Martinez on June 12.

Dallas Police Department

Martinez was shot and killed in front of 508 N. Gilpin Ave.

Detectives said a white Mercury Mariner (license plate 45802X4) was seen fleeing the scene southbound on Gilpin Ave.

Witnesses described the driver as a Latin male, 30-40 years old, 5'6", medium build, full beard, blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly wearing cowboy boots.

He is considered armed and dangerous.