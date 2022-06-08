Children's Health shares ways to prevent hot car deaths

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- As triple-digit temperatures begin to creep into North Texas, the Injury Prevention team at Children's Health are sharing some ways to prevent child hot car deaths.

Place an important item in the backseat. This will get you in the routine of checking the backseat every time.

Establish a peace-of-mind plan. When you drop off your child, make a habit of calling or texting all other caregivers, so all of you know where your child is at all times.

Check the car. Before getting out of the car, check to be sure everyone is out and all doors are locked.

Lean on daycare providers. Have a plan with your daycare providers. Ask them to call you if your child does not arrive on time, and they have not heard from you.

Always keep your vehicles locked. Speak with your family and neighbors about the importance of always keeping car doors locked, especially during the hot summer months.

If you see a child alone in a car, dial 911 immediately. Stay at the scene until police arrive.

Officials say the incidents are avoidable and often a result of distracted parents. However, accidents can also happen when kids climb into unlocked vehicles.

According to Kids and Cars, 39 children on average die across the United States each year after being trapped inside vehicles. And last year, Texas was ranked the state with the most child deaths in hot cars between 1990 and 2020.