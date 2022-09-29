Child testifies to 'horrors' suffered at hands of convicted sex offender Matthew Allred

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - "In the face of her abuser and a courtroom of adults, a 10-year-old child stood firm and truthfully testified to the horrors that she experienced."

That is how Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery described the courage of one of convicted sex offender Matthew Allred's victims. The 34-year-old from Midlothian was again convicted and sentenced this time by a jury to life in prison for the offense of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In early 2020, Allred sexually assaulted his girlfriend's 7-year-old daughter in his mother's home. The now 10-year-old child victim took the witness stand and testified about the details of the sexual abuse and the trauma it caused her.

Additionally, the jury heard from the forensic interviewer who explained that the child told her that Allred had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2020.

The jury also learned that the child was not Allred's only victim.

A 29-year-old woman testified that when she was a little girl, Allred sexually abused her as well. He served a 12-year prison sentence for that offense.

After Allred was released from prison, he committed a new felony in Dallas County by failing to register as a sex offender. He was placed on community supervision for the offense. He was on community supervision when he committed the aggravated sexual assault of a child offense in this case.

Allred is eligible for parole after serving 30 years of his sentence.