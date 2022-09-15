Chico ISD responds positively to four day school week, but some concerns remain

CHICO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - School districts across North Texas are doing what they can to attract teachers. Some have offered more money, others decided their best option was to cut one day off a normal school week.

Chico ISD chose to implement a four-day school week this year.

Six weeks in, Chico Superintendent Randy Brawner said it's a popular move and helpful to bring new teachers to the district.

"We were able to recruit some very experienced teachers from other local districts that are just great teachers," said Brawner.

Brawner pointed to the district wanting to find a budget-neutral way to lure teachers and students into the district, and this was the most logistical way to make that happen.

"We would sometimes post jobs and get zero applicants to be quite honest," said Brawner, but now that has changed, "We were able to recruit some very experienced teachers from other local districts."

The school days are 35 minutes longer in this district of around 560 students and less than 100 staff members. This move is boosting morale.

"Being up here on Fridays without kids, you can move mountains and it helps us prepare those lessons so that when the kids are there, those lessons are more intentional," said Breann Cox, Chico ISD High School Principal.

The teachers have the option to work from home or come to school if they chose to work on Fridays.

For the students, the new schedule is popular.

For senior McKayla Hedrick, it's a needed day to prep for her future, "Especially when it comes to my college classes because they are very tedious and they require a lot from me."

At first, Brawner said some parents were concerned on what to do with their kids on Friday—but hasn't heard any recent complaints.

Brawner, however, raises some concerns such as potential learning loss with a three-day weekend.

"Top of mind for us is to make sure that our test scores and our instruction levels do not go down for our kids," added Brawner.

While this district is testing out this new schedule, they know eyes at larger districts will be watching.

"I think a lot of these school districts, bigger districts are waiting on the sidelines watching to see the results," said Brawner.