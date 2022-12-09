Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital
SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital.
The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic.
Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.
The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials from Gunter ISD, heading westbound to a football game in Abilene. There were 33 people total on the bus.
The driver of the charter bus was identified as Taliah N. Mims, 41, of Mansfield. She was injured and transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Gunter ISD released the following statement:
Tiger Family,
We wanted to let you know that a Fed Ex truck has hit one of our football buses that was traveling to the football playoff game. EVERY STUDENT IS SAFE, AND NOT HURT. Our administration is working hard to divide the students and place them on the other two buses. Please don't call or text the coaches or administration team. They are putting all efforts into taking care of the students.
The bus driver is the only person injured in the accident, who we will definitely keep in our prayers.
