Charter bus and FedEx truck collide on I-20, sending 2 to hospital

SANTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accident involving a charter bus and a FedEx truck has sent two people to the hospital.

The accident happened around 2:56 p.m. on Dec. 9 on I-20.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the FedEx driver – later named as Jon L. Coffey, 64, of Durant, Oklahoma – possibly suffered a medical condition and crossed over from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic.

Coffey was transported to a local hospital. His condition is not currently known. A passenger, who was sleeping at the time of the accident, was unharmed.

The charter bus was carrying kids, parents and school officials from Gunter ISD, heading westbound to a football game in Abilene. There were 33 people total on the bus.

The driver of the charter bus was identified as Taliah N. Mims, 41, of Mansfield. She was injured and transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Gunter ISD released the following statement: