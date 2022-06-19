Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chance of showers Sunday afternoon, triple digits return Monday

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Spotty storms possible across North Texas on Father's Day
Spotty storms possible across North Texas on Father's Day 03:00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  Here's what we're tracking for Sunday and the next few days:

  • Hot weather for Sunday! Highs in the upper 90s.  
  • Can't rule out a few isolated showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances are around 20%.
  • Much, much hotter weather pushes in through most of next week.
  • Highs will be in the lower 100s.
7-day-forecast-final-pm-first-alert.png

It's going to be another hot one for us Sunday -- Father's Day and Juneteenth. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s by afternoon. Sunday is also another Ozone Action Day. But here's the deal...

ozone-action-day.png

We could, in fact, see a few isolated showers and storms by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances are around 20%.

rpm4k-futurecast-regional.png

Much like Friday and Saturday, we're not talking about a washout. However, any storm that develops could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.  We'll watch it.

fathers-day-greeting-card.png
juneteenth-2.png

Next week, the heat is on in a huge way!

High temperatures will soar into the lower 100s.  It will likely feel like 105 or higher, which means we'll likely have another round of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings for North Texas.  The average high temp is around 92 at DFW right now.  So, we'll be well above average.

next-ten-days.png

Next week will also be mainly dry and sunny. Tuesday is the first day of summer (The Summer Solstice).

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.