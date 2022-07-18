Man arrested for fatally shooting Chaddrick Hooker, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after two people were shot at Lagow Street and Spring Avenue on July 17.

Arriving officers found Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel giving first aid to Chaddrick Hooker, 32, near a vacant building. They also found Darron Morgan, 53, in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue with a gunshot wound. Both men were transported to a local hospital where Hooker died from his injuries.

The preliminary investigation determined Hooker and Morgan were in a fight before an exchange of gunfire. The investigation also determined Morgan was responsible for the murder of Hooker, police said.

An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Morgan, and once released from the hospital, he will be transported to Lew Sterrett Jail.

A magistrate will set his bond amount.