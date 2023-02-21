Former Denison youth leader Chad Michael Rider gets 60 years for child porn

SHERMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former youth pastor Chad Michael Rider, 49, of Anna was sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said he was found guilty by a jury on July 22, 2022, of three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

"He used his trusted roles as a church leader, caregiver to at-risk teens, and as a trusted member of his community to plant secret recording devices in bathrooms and other places where children would be disrobed. This shocking breach of trust was committed by an individual who had falsely sewn a firm belief of good character of himself in so many parents in his community," Featherston said. "This case stands as a stark reminder of our common duty as citizens to watch out for the most vulnerable among us. I appreciate the members of law enforcement, community members, and especially the victims who had the courage to stand up and stop Rider before he could victimize others."

Rider was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant on Feb. 17.

It was another investigation in Aug. 2022 that led to Rider's arrest. According to the court documents and testimony at trial, Homeland Security Investigations agents were looking into another man, David Pettigrew, of Denison for alleged child pornography offenses. During that investigation, agents seized a computer hard drive from Pettigrew's office at the Denison Church of the Nazarene. Forensic review of the device revealed videos of Pettigrew and Rider setting up to film children while bathing at the church. Additional videos were located in which Rider filmed two other children in residential settings.

"This defendant and his cohort routinely preyed on the innocence of several children that looked to him for guidance as members of his church. He had no concern for the life-altering harm his devious actions would cause those he victimized," said Lester R. Hayes Jr., Special Agent in Charge HSI Dallas. "Unfortunately, no amount of prison time can restore their innocence but rest assured, this community is safer with this sexual deviant behind bars."

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

Rider's case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with help from the Anna Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Marisa J. Miller and Jay Combs.