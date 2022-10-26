Cedar Hill police pull man to safety through sunroof from burning car

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) - The Cedar Hill Police Department honored a group of officers who saved a man from a burning car after it crashed on Sept. 3.

Cedar Hill Police Department

The man drove through a stoplight, according to officers and into the ravine at New Clark and FM 1382. The car ended up on its side and caught fire. Several officers made their way down the ravine, broke the sunroof, and pulled him out along with several guns.

Body-cam video shows the moment some ammunition exploded in the flames as they carried the man to safety. He survived, and no officers were injured.

"We commend all these officers for their lifesaving actions," the department shared on Facebook.