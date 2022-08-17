Watch CBS News
Cedar Hill football team has eyes on the state title as season kicks off

By CBS DFW Staff

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - High school football kicks off next week, and there will be a lot of attention on district 11-6A, the district of doom. 

This district includes the Cedar Hill Longhorns, who say they're ready to go against the likes of DeSoto and Duncanville for the state title.

"We've got a chip on our shoulder," said Cedar Hill defensive tackle Elyjah Gilliard. "We hear all the talk about what people say about us, but at the end of the day, everybody in this room knows what we can do."

Cedar Hill head coach Carlos Lynn said the goal is to end up at Cowboys Stadium for the state championship game.  

"The only goal we have is to make it to state," Cedar Hill running back Jaylen Jenkins said. "That's our goal, I know that's our coach's expectations."

Lynn said everything the team does is geared towards the state title.

"At the end of the day, on December the 17th at 3 p.m. at Cowboys Stadium, Jerry World, that's where we want to be," Lynn said. 

First published on August 16, 2022 / 8:02 PM

