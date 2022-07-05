Caylon Washington, 24, charged with aggravated sexual assault

FORT WORTH, Texas - Caylon Washington, 24, was charged with aggravated sexual assault after detectives say he attacked a woman on June 27.

The victim told officers she had never met Washington before he allegedly raped her near the 900 block of Foch Street. She also said he threatened her with a gun.

Sex crimes detectives, alongside multiple Fort Worth officers reviewed camera footage, conducted surveillance operations, and used every available resource to capture Washington on June 30.

Law enforcement officials said they don't currently believe there are related offenses. Still, they're using the FBI's program of support for criminal justice DNA databases or CODIS to make sure.

Investigators are currently filing the case with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.