Catholic Charities Dallas recovers stolen mobile food pantry

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So many North Texans are struggling to afford basic necessities right now, including food.

Catholic Charities Dallas has been working nonstop to fill the need, but Monday night one of their mobile food pantries used to deliver meals was stolen. On Wednesday, it was located by police but they're still searching for the person responsible for stealing it.

"They stole the control for the refrigerator," Catholic Charities Dallas' Rigoberto Aguilar said. "They actually stole the backup battery that goes down here. They stole the innolift. They stole all the tables. All the supplies for the drivers."

He said even the gas in the tank is gone. All of this costing Catholic Charities Dallas thousands of dollars.

"Somewhere between 9 and midnight Monday night someone hopped over the fence at our south location where we load our mobile food pantries in conjunction with Crossroads and North Texas Food Bank," CEO Dave Woodyard said.

Their surveillance video shows a man breaking in and somehow starting the mobile food pantry truck and taking off. Today, police located it in an open field. However, the person who stole it was nowhere to be found.

"In these times, especially with inflation, and everything going on taking it off the road is hugely impactful," Woodyard said.

The truck is one of four that in total deliver about six million meals a month to local communities in need.

"I mean, for someone to walk up to the truck that is branded with Catholic Charities, North Texas Food Bank Food Pantry and knowing they opened up the doors and see what it is.. it's just horrible," Woodyard said.

The non-profit now trying to make sure what happened to them, doesn't happen to others. They are encouraging anyone who might know something to call police.

"If you are in need, we are here to help the community and you don't need to do this steal a truck from us," Aguilar said.

If you're interested in donating to Catholic Charities Dallas or using their services, find more information here and here.