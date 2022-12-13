Carroll ISD to change non-discrimination statement, eliminating gender, sexual orientation, religion

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carroll ISD's school board voted Monday night to change its non-discrimination statement - by eliminating gender, sexual orientation, and religion.

When Carroll ISD students have signed the annual Student Code of Conduct, it's read that the district "does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability or age."

Monday night, the board agreed 5-1 to strike religion, gender, and sexual orientation from the statement. Supporters argued that the additional wording was divisive.

"I am concerned about a code of conduct that divides outcome based on race, gender, or other identities. as opposed to our tradition of Lady Justice being blind," said Southlake resident Bill Zimmerman.

Opponents said it's rejecting the LGBTQ+ and non-Christian communities.

"The intention and the message you're sending those to the students is, 'We don't see you. We don't want to see you. And you're not included here,'" said Elisha Rurka, a Southlake parent and member of Dignity For All Texas Students

"We just want children to feel included and not like they're defective," said Laura Durant, also a Southlake parent and member of the advocacy group.

In a statement, the district said, "The District's Policy Review Committee aligned the Code of Conduct with the [Office of Civil Right's] non-discrimination statement accordingly. The District's non-discrimination statement prohibits discrimination against students based on their sex, which encompasses Carroll ISD's LGBTQ+ students."

Attorney David Coale said Carroll ISD students will still be covered by federal laws.

"Federal anti-discrimination law protects everybody in the United States who's in the school, regardless of what the public statement of the school may be," he said.

But he said it could lead to confusion, and, ultimately, possible litigation.

"It might confuse some people about what's appropriate, inappropriate behavior, and could lead to the district being second guessed if they are unfortunate enough to get into a lawsuit where there's a serious claim of discrimination made against them."

A note went out to district families Tuesday morning asking them to review and sign the new Code of Conduct, although they've already signed one this school year. The revisions will go into effect Jan. 4.