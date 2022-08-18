Watch CBS News
Suspects jump from moving car before it rolls into house

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A short police pursuit ended when the suspects bailed out of their car, which then rolled into a house. 

It happened on Aug. 17 near 1000 Lakeview Ridge. Police said no one was injured, but the suspects did get away. 

The incident started when officers responded to a possible person with a weapon call at 8323 Calmont Av. 

Officers had a description of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene. As they were heading toward the call officers spotted the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. But police said the car attempted to allude officers.

