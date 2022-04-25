Car crashes into tree, killing 15-year-old passenger

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A 15-year-old was killed when the car she was in crashed into a tree on April 24.

It happened in the 700 block of south Great Southwest Parkway at 8:13 p.m.

The 21-year-old driver of the Ford Passenger was traveling south on S. Great Southwest Parkway when the vehicle lost control and collided with the tree. The driver sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased teen after her family is notified.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.