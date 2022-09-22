Car crash in Johnson County leaves 2 dead

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Two have died after a crash just south of Cleburne on Sept. 21.

The crash happened at about 10:15 a.m. between two vehicles. Police said that vehicle two was traveling southbound on State Highway 171 and vehicle one failed to yield the right-of-way at a stop intersection on County Road 310A.

Vehicle one pulled into the intersection and was struck by vehicle two.

The driver of vehicle one was pronounced dead on the scene. Police noted she was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 5-month-old boy in the car was also pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers were transported to area hospitals.

The driver and passenger in vehicle two both had non-incapacitating injuries, were treated on the scene and released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.