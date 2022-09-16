Watch CBS News
Local News

Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student

By Jason Allen

/ CBS DFW

Top stories for the evening of September 16, 2022
Top stories for the evening of September 16, 2022 01:58

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.

In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.

Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.

A spokesperson for Burleson Police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.

Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.

Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.

Jason Allen
Jason-Allen-web.jpg

Jason, a Southern California native, came to North Texas after working as a reporter for four years in Orlando. He received his bachelor's degree in communication arts from Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights, Illinois, and then began his career as a producer/reporter at Primary Focus. Jason went on to work as a reporter/anchor at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, and later as a reporter at WBAY-TV in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.