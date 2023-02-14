Watch CBS News
Local News

Burglar steals Turkey-Syria earthquake victims' donations from Flower Mound mosque

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 14th, 2023
Your Tuesday Morning Headlines, February 14th, 2023 02:30

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims from a mosque in Flower Mound Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, police responded to a burglary call at the Islamic Association of Lewisville and Flower Mound on Peters Colony Road.

Police said an unknown suspect entered the mosque hours earlier at 11:30 a.m., wearing a mask and hoodie. While inside, they said the suspect forced open six metal boxes that contained donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. 

Flower Mound police searching for suspect who stole donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Islamic Association of Lewisville and Flower Mound

The amount of money stolen is unknown at this time.

Flower Mound police searching for suspect who stole donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Islamic Association of Lewisville and Flower Mound

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Flower Mound Police Department.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 12:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.