Burglar steals Turkey-Syria earthquake victims' donations from Flower Mound mosque

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a suspect who stole donations for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims from a mosque in Flower Mound Monday.

Around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13, police responded to a burglary call at the Islamic Association of Lewisville and Flower Mound on Peters Colony Road.

Police said an unknown suspect entered the mosque hours earlier at 11:30 a.m., wearing a mask and hoodie. While inside, they said the suspect forced open six metal boxes that contained donations for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The amount of money stolen is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Flower Mound Police Department.