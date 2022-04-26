Brother Moses band back in Deep Ellum after drummer's recovery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A New York-based band is getting a second chance at a gig that was cancelled after their drummer was seriously injured in Dallas.

Dill, 28, has a fractured pelvis, he sustained multiple facial fractures, broken clavicle. He broke his nose and also suffered injuries to several internal organs. (courtesy: GoFundMe)

"Brother Moses" will finally grace the stage Sunday at the Deep Ellum Art Co.

While they kept vigil over Corey Dill's hospital bed, the rest of Brother Moses knew one of their first shows back would be in Dallas. ﻿

"We were going to try to come back to Deep Ellum Art Co and play the show that never was," said band member James Lockhart.

They were ready to take the stage there on October 19 when Dill spotted a man breaking into the band's tour van. He chased him into an alley and was allegedly run over by the getaway car. Dill suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. An overnight stay in Dallas turned into two months.

"It's always about, 'What can I do to get better? How can I keep improving?' I just keep moving forward and just kind of move past this," said Dill.

Dill stood for the first time in January, returned to the drums in February, and is ready to tour again.

"It's completely mind-blowing that things are that are pretty much the same as they were within six months," Lockhart said.

Dill said he has mixed feeling about finally playing the Dallas show.

"There's a lot of surrealness to it. It's going to be, I think, bizarre and kind of wild, but I think it's also going to be a triumphant moment."

And even though an arrest was never made, they said playing the show that never was is a step toward closure.

"And I think we all just agreed that it was going to be the only way we felt like we could truly move forward was to have that day happen again and give that day a different ending," Lockhart said.

The owner of the Deep Ellum Art Co said they are grateful to Brother Moses for giving Dallas another chance. To show that, they're giving 100% of ticket sales from the show back to the band.