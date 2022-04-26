Brock ISD school bus strikes, kills 6-year-old student

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A 6-year-old Brock Independent School District student was struck and killed after getting off her school bus when it hit her.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on April 25 in the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle.

A Texas Department of Public Safety investigation indicates the bus was traveling southeast on Canyon Creek Circle. It stopped and off loaded several students. As the bus began moving, the girl was struck and died at the scene.

Brock ISD shared a statement via its Facebook page, which said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm reports that a student was involved in a school bus accident this afternoon. No other students were injured. We are working through the accident with local law enforcement and school administrators but our focus remains on the healing of one of our own at this time. Please join us by adding this student to your thoughts and prayers. Campus Counselors and Crisis Support Teams will be on campuses tomorrow."