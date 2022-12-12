Bring Our Families Home raising awareness for loved ones detained overseas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison is giving other families renewed hope.

They started an organization called Bring Our Families Home to raise awareness about their loved ones who are being detained overseas.

Hannah Shargi has spent nearly five years missing her Dad and fearing for his safety.

"He's like the glue of our family. He's really like all of our best friends," she said.

Emad Shargi, who is American, was arrested in Iran while visiting family in 2018. He was charged with espionage without a trial.

"It's been really difficult, honestly. It's been really hard not knowing how long he's going to be there and then having these bursts of hope," Shargi said.

A burst of hope came last week with the news of Griner's release. Griner and Shargi's families are part of the Bring Our Families Home campaign, which launched about six months ago. Harrison Li is as well.

"Certainly, the first reaction is one of joy and relief, because we know how hard it is to get these wrongfully detained Americans and hostages out of these foreign countries," he said.

His father, Kai Li, has been in prison in China for more than six years. With Griner being the ninth prisoner released since they started the campaign, he remains hopeful.

"It placed this issue of arbitrary detentions into the national spotlight," he said.

The one person they believe can help is President Biden. They've asked to meet with him in person, so that he can hear their stories, but so far, they haven't received a response.

And that's where they hope their collective voices will be a catalyst for change - and long-awaited homecomings.

"I think for so long, we've all felt we were shouting into the void, trying to advocate for our families and not being heard. And then finally, when we came together, we were so much stronger," said Shargi.