Bloodthirsty squirrel leaves 2 hospitalized, neighbors hiding out during daytime

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) - An unruly squirrel is defying Disney stereotypes by terrorizing one Houston neighborhood, according to KPRC-TV.

This is not a photo of the actual squirrel terrorizing an entire neighborhood in Houston. (credit: Getty Images)

"We usually don't go outside in the daytime because he comes out in the daytime," Sharlene French-Amezquita told the TV station.

The feral animal who's anything but friendly has even attacked two people, leaving them bloodied, bruised and in need of stitches.

"When I stepped outside the door he leaped on me and bit my arm, I pulled him off, threw him to the ground, and tried to get in the house," said French-Amezquita. "I couldn't get in the house because he came back, he bit this leg."

She has the stitches and bite marks to prove it. The squirrel also attacked Katie Herrera who lives in the Bridgeland Shores neighborhood.

"It's scary," Herrera said. "I'm just very grateful that it actually attacked me and not my children."

Residents have contacted both animal control and Texas Parks & Wildlife. They were told until someone traps the squirrel, they can't move it.