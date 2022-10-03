Blind soccer player from Fort Worth aiming to be represented at 2028 Paralympic Games

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Blind soccer player Ricky Castaneda is spearheading an effort to help make sure the United States in represented at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

The Fort Worth native lost his vision at the age of 14 as a result of a rare genetic disorder. His mother lost her vision from the same disorder when she was just one.

As an ambassador for the United States Association of Blind Athletes, Castaneda hopes to raise interest in the sport and hopes to inspire others to realize a disability does not have to limit your goals and dreams in life.