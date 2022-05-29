Ben Hogan, golf, Fort Worth and the Colonial Country Club

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - From a 7-foot bronze statue looking over the golf course, to a clubhouse full of memorabilia... it's hard to miss nods to Ben Hogan throughout Colonial Country Club.

"He's just one of the best golfers that ever certainly come out of Fort Worth," said Jim Whitten, the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Chairman. "He was a big part of this club, and a big part of this tournament."

Hogan started as a caddy and grew into one of the most well-known professional golfers of all time. The course is even known as "Hogan's Alley" because no one dominated the Colonial like Ben Hogan. He won the tournament five times, including after a horrific car accident.

Walking through the clubhouse you'll find the trophy room that is also known as the Hogan Room. The display includes video footage, trophies and more, all celebrating Hogan's life and accomplishments.

In the pro shop is a replica of Hogan's office -- complete with the original furniture. His legacy is one that goes beyond the game of golf.

"He was a very driven man, and when he had the car accident, they didn't think he'd ever play golf again," Whitten said. "He had a lot of issues from that, but he came back and grit and determination is what people remember about Ben Hogan."