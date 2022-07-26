Balch Springs grass fire sparks $6M in damage, 9 homes destroyed

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of people are without a home after a grass fire spread to 26 homes in Balch Springs on July 25.

The estimated property loss is $6.5 million. The home Andre Camp and his wife built 16 years ago is destroyed.

"Everything is gone, everything," Camp said.

Now he is left to pick up the pieces after the fire ripped through his and at least 25 other homes becoming one of the worst in the city's history.

"The clothes on our back are literally all we have and our vehicles," Camp said.

The fire spread quickly. Monday night residents told CBS 11 it felt like a matter of seconds.

"Everything went completely dark," Loretta Ford said. "I couldn't see anything from the smoke that was all over here. I could barely see my hand in front of my face, and I started choking."

The city opened an emergency shelter at Balch Springs Recreation Center, located at 4327 Shepherd Lane.

Supplies and resources have been arriving for families that lost everything and must face starting over. Donations can be delivered to the Opal & Smith Food Pantry, at 2919 Balch Springs Road.