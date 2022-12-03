Athena Strand, missing 7-year-old girl, found dead in Wise County

WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A two-day search in rural Wise County amid cold temperatures led to the discovery of Athena Strand's body. The 7-year-old was first reported missing from her father's home on Nov. 30.

Athena Strand, 7. Maitlyn Presley Gandy via Facebook

At about 8:00 p.m., her body was found about 6 miles away from her home, Sheriff Lane Akin said Friday evening.

Police said that the contract driver of a FedEx truck abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession.

The driver was named as Tanner Lynn Horner, 31. He is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping. His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

Tanner Lynn Horner has been charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of Athena Strand. Wise County Jail

Sheriff Akin said that at about the time Athena went missing, Horner dropped off a package at the home. She was probably abducted from her driveway, about 200 yards away from the house.

According to the Sheriff, Horner gave detectives at least two false locations - including an area of CR 4599 that was taped off by police on Friday afternoon - before leading them to Athena's body.

There was no information about a possible motive, but authorities said Horner did not know Athena or her family.

Earlier this week, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said they believe Athena likely ran away but did not rule out foul play. "It could be any number of things and we're looking at all those possibilities."

The Wise County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from her stepmother reporting her missing after the two had an argument while her father was not home. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her before contacting the sheriff's office.

An Amber Alert was issued for Athena on Thursday and several hundred volunteers came out to Wise County to aid in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.